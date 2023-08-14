HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 375.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCUP

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.