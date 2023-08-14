HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.29. The stock had a trading volume of 101,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,030. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.