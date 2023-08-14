Head-To-Head Analysis: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.19 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.34 -$129.27 million ($0.59) -2.58

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14 Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 138.75%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms -102.55% -19.26% -14.88%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

