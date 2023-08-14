Head to Head Comparison: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.70 $432.00 million ($0.04) -422.75 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.81) -6.14

Analyst Ratings

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barrick Gold and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 229.48%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -0.64% 3.25% 2.23% Skeena Resources N/A -61.19% -50.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.