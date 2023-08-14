Head to Head Survey: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 0.43% 1.20% 0.13% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.35 -$22.26 million $0.18 78.33 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.46 $39.40 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance.

65.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.36%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.