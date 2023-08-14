Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

