Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.14 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $78.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.691944 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0559157 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $21,279,486.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

