Hermez Network Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.81 million and $681.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00014757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,292.94 or 1.00075598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32063922 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

