Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases 37,144 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises approximately 6.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Constellium by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Constellium by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Constellium stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

