Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.