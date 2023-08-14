Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.84

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 38908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 352,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

