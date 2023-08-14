Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,925. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average is $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

