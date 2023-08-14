Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.69. 642,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

