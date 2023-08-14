Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $110.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

HZNP stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,448,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,704,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 246.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

