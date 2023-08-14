Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of HZMMF remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.16.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Horizonte Minerals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.