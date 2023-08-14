Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HZMMF remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.