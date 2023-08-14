Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,192,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 208,756 shares of company stock worth $15,526,204. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.