Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. 307,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,652. The company has a market cap of $352.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,287.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $31,171,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 16.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

