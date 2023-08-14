Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.83. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,118,815 shares trading hands.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 8.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $605.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
