Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.83. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,118,815 shares trading hands.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $605.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 127.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 295,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

