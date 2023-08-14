IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$5.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s current price.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.15. 298,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0959528 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

