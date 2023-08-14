Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,751. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

