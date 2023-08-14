Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.25.

ILMN stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.09. 206,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

