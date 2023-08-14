IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 243.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

