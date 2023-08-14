Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $22.47 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $84,724.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,488.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock worth $2,458,197. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $356,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

