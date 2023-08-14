Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.11

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.11 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 3092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

Income Financial Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.54.

About Income Financial Trust

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

