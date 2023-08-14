Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,276,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,723 shares.The stock last traded at $65.67 and had previously closed at $65.93.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Incyte by 31,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

