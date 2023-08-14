Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 1,483.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 315,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

