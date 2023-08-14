Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

VOX stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

