Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 266 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.