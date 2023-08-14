Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 700 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

