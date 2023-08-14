Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ALIT stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

