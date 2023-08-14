Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in WNS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. WNS has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.