Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 562,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $98.70. 505,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

