InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Position Increased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 425,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,051. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

