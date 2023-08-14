Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $204,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:BMAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $37.23. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

