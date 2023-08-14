Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $24,897.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 76,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,913. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

