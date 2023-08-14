Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $24,897.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Busey Stock Performance
Shares of BUSE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 76,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,913. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.
First Busey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
