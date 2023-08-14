Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Acquires 2,450 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,063. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 281.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

