Insider Buying: Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,718,493 Shares of Stock

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 1,718,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $25,639,915.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.12. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGTX shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

