Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $59.75. 709,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.