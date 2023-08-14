Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells 2,321 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

