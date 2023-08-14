Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 1,946 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $59,314.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,652,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,333,808.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.

On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.

On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 62,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,327. The company has a market capitalization of $835.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bristow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

