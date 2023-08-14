Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 1,946 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $59,314.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,652,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,333,808.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.
- On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.
- On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30.
VTOL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 62,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,327. The company has a market capitalization of $835.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
