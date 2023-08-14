Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells 5,763 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.90. 340,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

