Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells 28,734 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.1 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,743. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

