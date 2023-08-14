Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 13,936 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $41,389.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,152.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,646 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $19,738.62.

On Monday, August 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,156 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $12,384.88.

On Friday, August 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,810 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $8,345.70.

On Monday, July 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $15,016.32.

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

