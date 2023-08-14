Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $8,570,601.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

