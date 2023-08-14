Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 50,200 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,807,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,651,279.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.1 %

JOE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 235,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

