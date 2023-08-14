Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 50,200 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,807,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,651,279.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.1 %
JOE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 235,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.
Institutional Trading of St. Joe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on St. Joe
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.