Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $146.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

