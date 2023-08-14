inSure DeFi Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $84.89 million and $128,153.60 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.46 or 1.00025193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328731 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $88,891.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.