International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMF stock remained flat at $3.31 during midday trading on Monday. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

