International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $903,600.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.28. 365,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

