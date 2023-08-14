Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPI. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,085. The company has a market cap of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

